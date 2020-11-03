BARBARA JOSEPHINE (HIGGINS) ZIMPFER Vinton Barbara Josephine (Higgins) Zimpfer, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery in Independence. Barbara was born April 10, 1935, in Independence, the daughter of Leo and Luella (Brannon) Higgins. She graduated from St. John Catholic High School in Independence. On April 28, 1956, she married Bernard "Ed" Zimpfer at St. John Catholic Church in Independence. The couple later divorced. Barbara worked as a legal secretary for Fischer Law Firm for more than 20 years. She also volunteered as the secretary for the Benton County Democrats. Barbara enjoyed bridge club and collected bells. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Barbara is survived by her sons, Rick (Yvonne) Zimpfer of Vinton and Dennis (Sherry) Zimpfer of Iowa Falls; two grandchildren, Zachary (Brittany) Zimpfer and Ashley Zimpfer; sister, Ann (Neal) Clausen; and three brothers, Gordon, David and Bob (Sharon) Higgins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, "Ed;" her infant daughter, Beth; sister, Joan (Kay) Flacher; and sister-in-law, Connie Higgins. The family would like to thank the Vinton Lutheran Home for the care they extended to Barbara over the past 15 years. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
