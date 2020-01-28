|
BARNABETTA RAE CLINE Guttenberg Barnabetta Rae Cline, 93, of Guttenberg, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Clermont, Iowa, on March 27, 1926, to Cornelius and Winnifred (Connor) Olson. She graduated from Clermont High School in 1943 and then went on to graduate from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. On Nov. 7, 1947, Barnabetta married Laird Cline at the Church of our Savior Episcopal in Clermont. To this union they were blessed with three children, D'Ana, Tracey and Shane. Barnabetta was a devoted wife and mother. She loved working with her husband on the family farm near Clermont before they moved to Guttenberg in 1974. She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and an active member of the Mississippi River Belles Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed nature, wildlife and outdoor activities, especially boating and golfing. She was an avid knitter and reader. She also enjoyed making her special rolls for the holidays with her granddaughter, Jessica. Her family will remember her for her sassy and spunky personality. Left to cherish her memory are her children, D'Ana Mitchell, Tracey Gardner and Shane (Darcy) Cline; grandchildren, Stephanie Torrez, Nina (Chad) Norris, Matthew Mitchell and Jessica and Beau Cline; great-grandsons, Logan and Mason Norris and Isaiah and Elijah Torrez; plus many friends and neighbors. Barnabetta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Laird, in 2003. Memorials may be given to the Guttenberg Library, Northeast Iowa Boy Scouts Council or the Twin Cities Unit. With respect to Barnabetta's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. First St., Guttenberg.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020