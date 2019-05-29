|
|
BARRIE KAY REYNOLDS Anamosa Barrie Kay Reynolds, 79, of Anamosa, died May 23, 2019. Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Survivors include her sons, Kent (Lori) and Mike (Amanda); five grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Monica Spinner; and sister in-law, Cecilia Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brady, two sons, parents and brother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019