Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Resources
Barry Fish

Barry Fish Obituary
BARRY LEE FISH Cedar Rapids Barry Lee Fish, 70, a resident of Mechanicsville Specialty Care, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Barry is survived by two brothers, Brad Fish of Marion and Bart (Tammy) Fish of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. Barry was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Gina Nunemaker and Gay Carpenter. Barry was born Nov. 16, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Harold and Agnes (Newkirk) Fish. He attended Fillmore and Roosevelt schools and graduated from Kennedy High School. Barry was a happy-go-lucky and kind person who enjoyed watching Western movies. He always was willing to help others in need. Memorials may be directed to the ARC of East Central Iowa, 680 Second St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
View All
