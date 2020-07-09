BARRY ROBERTS Cedar Rapids Barry Roberts, 64, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Barry Roberts was larger than life. He could make any room erupt with laughter and had the distinct ability to turn strangers into friends. His favorite people called him Papa, Dad, Uncle Bare Head, Scary Barry, Neanderthal, and "Sir." He was the devoted husband to a loving wife of 44 years, and the proudest Dad you could find. He was loved by all and became infamous to some. He was known for his endless (and repeated) stories and being the keeper of all sports brackets. He wouldn't hesitate to give big or small. His life was completed by the birth of his grandkids, the Cubs winning the World Series, and the daily lineup of shows on MeTV. We will miss him more than words but his legacy will live on. He will be remembered with a passion because "legends never die." He is survived by wife, Sue Besemer-Roberts, children, Whitney (Jonathan Staats), Meghan (Drew) Hoppeworth and Glynn (Samantha Irwin); brothers, Bill (Brenda) Roberts, John (Lyn) Roberts, Joe (Suwann) Roberts and Steve Roberts; sisters, Judy (Bob) Roberts-Sowers and Becky Keehn; grandchildren, Charlotte, Henry and Hazel Hoppenworth; Dog, Aubrey; and 39 beloved special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Bill Roberts; brothers, Jim and Dave; sister, Kathy; his golf game; and Ben Matlock. A memorial open house will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Parlor City Pub & Eatery, 1125 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Toys4Tots, Southern Poverty Law Center or the American Heart Association
.