BART LARRY GERMAINE Dubuque Bart Larry Germaine, 71, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, with family by his side after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, with the Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Ceremony of the Four Fives by the Dubuque County Firefighters will follow the service. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, where the Dubuque County Firefighters will assemble at 6:30 p.m. Bart was born July 16, 1948, in Dubuque the son of Leslie and Mary (Kiebler) Germaine. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1966. He started working at John Deere Dubuque Works in August 1966 and worked as a tool and die maker and later as a test fixture engineer in the construction and forestry department before retiring in 2013 after 47 years of service. Upon retirement, Bart enjoyed working with his son, Jason, and the crew of Germaine Electric He married Sheila Graham on July 29, 1972, at St. Patrick's church in Dubuque. Bart joined the Key West Fire Department in 1977, where he served as captain, chief and assistant chief. He retired from the department in 2015 after 38 years of volunteer service. In younger years, he enjoyed drag racing at Cordova in his 1967 gold Chevelle, hunting, watching NASCAR races and fishing. Bart and Sheila enjoyed traveling, especially after their retirement when they traveled to Alaska, Hawaii and eastern Canada and New England. They also enjoyed their time spent in Fort Myers, Fla., during the winter months. He was a member of the UAW Local 94, Iowa Firefighters Association, Dubuque County Firefighters Association and past member of Iowa Fire Chief Association. In 2011, Bart was inducted into the Dubuque County Fire Association "Hall of Flame." He is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Jason (fiancee, Alyssa Hrubes) Germaine and Julie (Jim) Earp; grandchildren, Kaily (Andrew) Belken, Aiden Germaine and Owen Earp; stepgrandchildren, Emmer, Elli and Max; sisters, Mary Trenkamp and Leslie (John) Oswald; sister-in-law, Molly (Mike) Casey; brothers-in-law, Roger Ege, Bill (Jackie) Graham and Robert (Samantha) Graham; niece, Ginny (Lars) Lindgren; and nephews, Shane (Jennifer) Oswald, Kirk (Becky) Oswald, Carl (Belinda) Ege, Russell (Tonya) Trenkamp, Tommy Casey, Timmy Casey and Jackson Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charmaine Ege; sister-in-law, Peggy Ketch; and brother-in-law, Tony Trenkamp. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gus Harb and the staff of Urological Associates in Davenport, Dr. Mark Hermann, Hospice of Dubuque (especially Scott, Amy and Ryan) and members of the Key West Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019