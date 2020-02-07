|
BEATRICE JUNE JAQUIER-LONERGAN Lisbon Beatrice June Jaquier-Lonergan, 89, of Lisbon, formerly of Avon Park, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Services: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Burial: Memorial Garden in Waterloo, Iowa. Bea was born Aug. 24, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Hazel (Miller) Anderson. She married Merlyn "Gene" Lonergan in 1949. They later divorced. In 1969, Bea married Ray Jaquier. Several years after Ray passed away, Bea reconnected with her former husband Gene, and they re-married in 1997. Bea was a hard worker, completing 45 years with Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo. She instilled a strong work ethic in all of her daughters. Survivors include her sister, Evelyn Jo (Dan) Edgerton of Avon Park, Fla.; her daughters, Jerilyn Savage of Fort Meyers, Fla., Kim (David) Hayes of Lisbon and Jackie (Mike) Brenke of Coggin, Iowa; stepsons, Doug Jaquier of Omaha, Neb., Gary Jaquier of Lindstrom, Minn., and Greg Jaquier of Sumner, Iowa, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Bea was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly Wienands; husbands, Ray Jaquier and Gene Lonergan; daughter, Karla Bearbower; granddaughter, Tracy Shippy; and great-grandson, Michael Renner. The family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Pope and Nurse Tracie, Grand Living at Indian Creek, Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon and Essence of Life Hospice for all the wonderful care of Bea. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Living Dreams Fund.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020