BEAU RANDALL KEEL Vinton Beau Randall Keel, 9-month-old son of Ben and Pam Keel, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Ave., Marion, with the Rev. Steve Qualben officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery, following a luncheon that will be held at the church. Memorials may be left to the Fore Hadley Foundation, P.O. Box 244122, Atlanta, GA 30324, for congenital diaphragmatic hernia research. Beau was born July 30, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, the son of Ben and Pam (Packingham) Keel. Beau was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which led to pulmonary hypertension. Despite his health difficulties, Beau always had a smile on his face. He loved to blow bubbles and kisses and was very social and adored his big brothers. Beau is survived by his parents; his brothers, Trae and Eli Keel; maternal grandparents, Trent and Dawn Packingham of Vinton; paternal grandparents, Randy and Lisa Keel of Cedar Rapids; maternal great-grandparents, Kenneth (Pat) Packingham of Central City and Marguerite Packingham of Coralville; paternal great-grandparents, Russ and Patricia Schirm of Marion; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Vernon and Lois Wieditz; and paternal great-grandparents, Richard and Mary Keel. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Klein and Dr. Segar and the NICU staff at UIHC for their loving care to Beau. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.