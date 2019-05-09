BECKY JORDAN Ceda Rapids Becky Jordan, 54, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Becky was born June 25, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Velma Simoens. She was united in marriage to Bobby Jordan on Aug. 16, 2008. Becky worked in customer service at the Can Shed until 2014. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and crocheting. Becky loved to spend time with her family. Becky is survived by her husband, Bobby Jordan; daughters, Brandy (Brandon) Giza and Amanda (Eric) O'Rourke; sons, Zach (Angie) Pettit and Dalton McCauley; brother, Harold Walton; sister, Anita (Richard) Capp; stepdaughters, Charmon Walker, Nicole (Julius) Johnson, Christy (Wan) Marshall and Melinda Jordan; stepson, Bobby (Megan) Jordan Jr.; in-laws, James and Valerdene Sims; brothers-in-law, Darrell, Melvin (Kara) and Terry Jordan; many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special dogs, Buttercup and Lindsay. She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma Simoens; and sister, Verna West. Memorials may be directed to the family in order to set up an educational fund for Becky's son. Please share a memory of Becky at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019