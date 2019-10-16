|
|
BECKY JO MEIER Cedar Rapids Becky Jo Meier, 69, of Cedar Rapids, in spite of her fierce determination, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Becky was born Oct. 3, 1950, to John C. and LaVonne F. (Larbarge) Hoeft. She was the second of their four children. Becky lived in Cedar Rapids her entire life, was in the first graduating class of Kennedy High School and earned a degree from Kirkwood Community College. Becky married Rodney Meier on Nov. 21, 1970, and had twin daughters, Cory and Kelly. Even though they eventually divorced, they remained close. Becky led a very fulfilled and active life. She was an avid exerciser, enjoying decades of Jazzercise, walking, hiking and loved to travel with her family and friends. Becky participated in book clubs, a bowling league and regular friend get-togethers. Despite her hectic social calendar, it was important for her to give back and pay it forward. She was a recognized and honored volunteer, giving her time and donations to many organizations close to her heart, most recently at the Cedar Rapids Community Free Clinic. Becky valued her quiet time to watch Hallmark movies, enjoy cups of coffee, read her many books and spend time with her cats. Most of all, Becky loved her family and the time she spent with them. She always was involved in her daughters' and granddaughters' activities. Becky was an amazing gift giver, never forgetting anyone's birthday and made all the holidays very special to all she loved. Her love of animals and gentle heart will forever be missed. She was preceded in death by her father, John; her beloved mother, LaVonne; and her sister, Jan Kay. Becky is survived by her two daughters, Cory (Patrick) Daugherty and Kelly Wilson; her four granddaughters, Maclaine and Makinley Daugherty and Chase and Quinn Wilson; her sister, Sue Feddern; and brother, Timothy (Dawn) Hoeft. Becky loved her nieces and nephews as her own, Dawn (Andy) Van Dorston, Bret Feddern, Matt Kay, Robyn (Dan) Leiby and Morgan (Erik) Stoa. Becky adored her great-nieces and nephews, Bryonne, Alexis, Cole, Kylie, Makenna, Addison and Ellie. She leaves behind her former husband and friend, Rod Meier; her dedicated loyal friend circle considered family; and her three fur babies, all in which meant the world to her. A Celebration of Becky's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Teahen Funeral Home in the Monarch Room at 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. The family asks for those who will attend to wear something red to celebrate her favorite color. A memorial fund will be established in her name for the charities she held dear. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019