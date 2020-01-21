Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Belva Schwer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belva Schwer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belva Schwer Obituary
BELVA L. SCHWER Cedar Rapids Belva L. Schwer, 84, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center Belva was born June 7, 1935, in Urbana, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Lucille (Wayson) Kisling. She is survived by her son, Steven of Germany; daughter, Brenda of New York; niece, Sharon Wright of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren; and three great-grandhchilren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leslie; son, Ivan; and infant daughter, Becky. Per her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -