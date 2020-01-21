|
BELVA L. SCHWER Cedar Rapids Belva L. Schwer, 84, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center Belva was born June 7, 1935, in Urbana, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Lucille (Wayson) Kisling. She is survived by her son, Steven of Germany; daughter, Brenda of New York; niece, Sharon Wright of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren; and three great-grandhchilren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leslie; son, Ivan; and infant daughter, Becky. Per her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020