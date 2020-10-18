BENJAMIN CURTIS STONE Davenport Benjamin Curtis Stone, 41, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Edgewood, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Ben will be terribly missed by his parents, Curt and Barb Stone of Edgewood; his sister, Johanna (Gary) Belanger of Langhorne, Pa.; his brother, Tucker Stone of Iowa City; his nieces and nephews; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. A private family graveside service will be held. Inurnment: Greenhill Cemetery, Edgewood, Iowa. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood is assisting the family.