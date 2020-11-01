BENEDICT HOWARD HOFMANN Iowa City Benedict Howard Hofmann, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion of complications related to COVID-19. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Father Stephen Witt officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to an educational fund established for Ben's grandchildren or to the National Kidney Foundation
. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Thank you. The funeral service may be viewed live by joining the Zoom link, which may be found on the Tribute Wall on Ben's obituary at www.lensingfuneral.com
. Ben was born June 15, 1929, on the family farmstead near Cosgrove. He was the youngest child of Benjamin and Clara (Rohret) Hofmann. Ben spent his youth farming with his father and brother. The family moved to Iowa City when Ben was 16. Little did Ben know that his future wife, Joyce, lived next door. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. Following high school, Ben was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served two years as a medic during the Korean War. Ben reached out to Joyce Grandrath when she returned from Denver, Colo. They had a whirlwind seven-month courtship which resulted in their marriage on July 8, 1971. Ben farmed until 1984, and then was employed at the Old Capitol Mall and later FBG Maintenance, retiring in 2006. In addition to Ben and Joyce's three daughters, they welcomed two foreign exchange students into their home. Nina was from Germany and Vladka was from the Czech Republic. Ben was a member of St. Mary's Church for over 70 years. Retirement brought many joys, especially traveling to Alaska and other destinations throughout the United States to visit family and friends. In 2008, Ben and Joyce moved to Cedar Rapids to be near their family. His final five years were spent surrounded by family and new friends at Willow Gardens Care Center. The family wants to extend their appreciation to the caregivers at Willow Gardens for the excellent care and love they gave to Ben. Ben is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce; their three daughters; and three grandchildren, Laurel (David) Shelley, and their daughter, Cassandra and Heather (Monkut) Sayasit, and their children, Scarlett and Dallas, all of Cedar Rapids, and Heidi (Justin) Hofmann-Wall of Aurora, Colo.; nieces, nephews and extended family. Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Alice Jean; his brother, Donald; and his nephew, Stephen. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
