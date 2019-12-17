|
BERNICE MAXINE DARBY Haskins Bernice Maxine Darby, 98, of Haskins, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Bernice was born April 30, 1921, in Washington County, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Leona (Eimen) Venzke. She was united in marriage to Benjamin Stout Jr. on June 25, 1939, and later Willard Darby in December 1950. She was a devout member of the Ainsworth Community Church and a member of the Stop and Go group in Ainsworth. Bernice was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and canning. Her children and grandchildren (who were her pride and joy) especially enjoyed her jams and jellies, beets, pickles and homemade grape juice. Survivors include sons, Harold (Sandy) Stout of Richardson, Texas, and Dale (Nancy) Stout of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Janice (Jon) Rentfro of Coralville; sister, Darlene Meeker of Grinnell; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and brother, Merle Venzke. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasantview for their loving and supportive care of our mom and grandmother. Thank you also to Dr. Scott Eberly and Dr. Matt Prihoda for their compassionate care.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019