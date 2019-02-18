BENJAMIN A. EKWALL Hiawatha Benjamin A. Ekwall, 62, of Hiawatha, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. Services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include a daughter, Sarah Ekwall, and a son, Chris Ekwall, both of Cedar Rapids; stepson, Nathan (Elizabeth) Armentrout of Iowa City; his mother, Ada Mullin of Cedar Rapids and his father, Richard Ekwall of Albuquerque, N.M. He is also survived by six grandchildren and many friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria. Ben was born on July 17, 1956, in Ottumwa, the son of Richard and Ada Bailey Ekwall. He was employed as a machine operator at Rockwell for more than 25 years. Ben enjoyed playing video games, watching movies, reading the Bible, and especially the time spent with his beloved family and friends. Ben will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring father, son and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Ekwall family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary