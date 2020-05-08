Home

Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Cedar Rapids, IA
BERNADINE "BERN" CAROLINE MCDONALD ROUSHAR Cedar Rapids Bernadine "Bern" Caroline McDonald Roushar, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Bern was the second oldest of six daughters born to John and Mary McDonald in Victor, Iowa, where she grew up. She married John E. "Jack" Roushar on Aug. 12, 1953. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and several in-laws. Jack and Bern founded Roushar Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids in 1970. She volunteered and was a gift shop buyer at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids for 30 years. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Roushar (John) Cooney and five grandchildren, Jacklyn Caroline Cooney, Julie and Darryn Records, and John and Candace Cooney; three sisters and spouse's; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mercy Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020
