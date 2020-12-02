1/1
Bernadine Stanford
1926 - 2020
BERNADINE MAE (TREBON) STANFORD Independence Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 28, 2020. Her kind spirit will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew her. Elmer Frederick and Grace Joyce (Corrigan) Trebon welcomed Bernadine on Feb. 20, 1926. Bernadine loved to talk about growing up on the family farm north of Littleton, Iowa, and going to the Littleton School. The family moved to Milwaukee, where Bernadine graduated from Kings High School. She worked in a munitions plant during World War II. Her parents moved back to Iowa, where they owned a cafe in Quasqueton. Working there with her parents, Bernadine met her husband-to-be Donald Everett Stanford. They were married on Sept. 30, 1947. Together, they raised five children in Quasqueton, Donald's hometown. Bernadine is survived by her children, Sandra Nelson, Timothy (Sheryl) Stanford, Beth (Thomas) Driscoll, Valerie Stanford and William Stanford. All live in the Quasqueton area, except Beth who lives in Rushford, Minn.; her seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald; a son-in-law, Cliff Nelson; and her beloved sister, Audrey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would gladly accept memorials if sent to Timothy Stanford, P.O. Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
