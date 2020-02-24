Home

BERNADINE "BERNIE" WOLD Iowa City Bernadine "Bernie" Wold of Iowa City, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at age 88 as a result of heart and respiratory illness. Bernie is survived by her sons, Eric Wold of New Auburn, Minn., and Marc Wold (Madeline Shea); and grandsons, Michael and Arthur Wold. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Finn Wold; her parents, Lewis and Marguerite Moe; and her brother, Culver Moe. Bernie graduated from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University) with a B.S. in microbiology. In college, she met the love of her life, Finn Wold, an exchange student from Norway whom she married in 1953. Finn was a professor of biochemistry and Bernie was a homemaker and active in the community. They lived in California, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, and traveled widely. Finn died of cancer in 1997 and Bernie moved to Oaknoll retirement community in Iowa City to be closer to her grandchildren. Bernie loved meeting people and was an active participant at Oaknoll. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A memorial service is being planned. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the . For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
