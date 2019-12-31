|
BERNARD D. COOPER Robins Bernard D. Cooper, 77, of Robins, died Sunday Dec. 29, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Marion, where there will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Morgan will officiate. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Tammy (Randy) Danover of Marion; three sons, Terry (Terri Lyn) of Cedar Rapids, Tad (Suzi) of Cedar Rapids and Tony (Donna) of Batavia, Ill.; three sisters, Sherill (Ronald) Bowers of Toddville, Bonnie (Steve) Stolte of Robins and Charlotte Elam of Council Bluffs; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Cooper of Des Moines. He also is survived by 12 grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Jacquelyn, Catheryn, Cole, Carli, Annee, Hallie, Bennett, Riley, Tyler and Tara. Bernie was preceded in death by his brother, Craig; and parents, Herman and Donna Cooper. Bernie was born on May 8, 1942, in Castana, Iowa, the son of Herman and Donna Muckey Cooper. He married Barbara A. Berryhill on April 28, 1963, in Marion. Bernie was the founder and president of P.E.S., Inc. (the predecessor to the Acterra Group Inc.) in Marion, Iowa, for more than 45 years, retiring in 2004. He served as a president of the Petroleum Equipment Institute and Steel Tank Institute during separate terms, and he was a board member of Tokheim Corp. (publicly traded) of Fort Wayne, Ind. Over his life, Bernie also successfully owned and operated Affiliated Leasing Corp., American Soils Processing, Advanced Environmental Services, Associated Electric, B&H Tank Corp., BBAK Investments, Bar-Ber Consulting, Cooper Asset Management, Cooper Properties, Design Builders Construction, Foresee Enterprises and Heritage Bank. Additionally, Bernie was an active community leader, serving on several boards including Cottage Grove Place (vice chairman), Marion United Way (chairman), Boy Scouts of America (Silver Beaver Award recipient), St. Luke's Foundation and Linn-Mar Foundation. He also was active in the Marion Jaycees, the Marion Chamber of Commerce and was one of the original founders of the Marion Economic Development Co. (MEDCO). Bernie also was a member of the Trojan Lodge. He was delegated as a Knight Commander of the Court of Honour of the 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite, and he was part of the El Kahir Shrine, Jester Unit. Further, Bernie was an active parishioner of the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital or the Cottage Grove Foundation. Please leave messages or tributes to the Cooper family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. A masonic funeral will be held. Masons please report at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019