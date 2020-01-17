|
|
BERNARD DEAN FLUGUM Williamsburg Bernard Dean Flugum was born Nov. 12, 1931, at the family home near Leland, Iowa, the son of Clarence Dean and Myrtle (Monson) Flugum. He was baptized and confirmed at Winnebago Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm and greatly enjoyed caring for the farm animals. Bernard attended rural school through eighth grade and graduated from Forest City High School, Class of 1949. Six months later, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as military police, serving some time in Africa, Texas, Kansas and Georgia. After his service, he graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa. Bernard worked at Cool Spring Canning Co. in Lake Mills where he met his future wife. On June 15, 1957, Bernard was united in marriage to Arlene S. Anderson. He worked for Streater Inc. in Albert Lea, Minn., for more than 35 years. They owned an acreage in Emmons, Minn., where he enjoyed raising horses, sheep and golden retrievers. He went on many fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada with his family. He also enjoyed vacations to Colorado, Alaska and Arizona. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernard passed away to his home in heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 88 years. He is survived by his wife, Arlene of Williamsburg; son, Douglas (Lori) Flugum of Swisher; daughter, Carolyn (Scott) McAllister of Lake Holiday, Ill.; five grandchildren, Ryan (Jenna) Flugum, Austin Flugum, Kerstin Flugum, Casandra Anderson and Chance McAllister; two great-grandchildren, Beckett Flugum and Crosby Flugum; and siblings; Marilyn Tweeten of Joice, LeAnn Meier of Mason City, Curtis (LaDonna) Flugum, Karen (Wayne) Johns and Neal (Joyce) Flugum, all of Forest City. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ardys Nelson; and brother, Dennis Flugum. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals, the English Valley Care Center and the Rev. Karl Heck for all of their caring and kindness at this time. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Winnebago Lutheran Church near Lake Mills, Iowa. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the . Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020