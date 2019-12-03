|
BERNARD HIMMELSBACH Amana Bernard Himmelsbach, 84, of Amana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home because of heart failure following an extended illness. Mass of Christian burial is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Norway, Iowa, with Father Craig Steimel officiating. Burial will take place at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery in Watkins. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the church. Bernard was born May 25, 1935, to Leonard and Margaret (Frese) Himmelsbach, in Watkins, Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School in 1954. Following school, he worked for Wilson's Packing Plant in Cedar Rapids and started farming. On Oct. 16, 1956, Bernard married Janet Krummel at St. John Catholic Church in Lisbon. Together the couple raised their family on their farm in Amana. Bernard was "born to farm," farming alongside his wife in Iowa County. Bernard liked sports, the St. Louis Cardinals, farm auctions and casinos. He was a member of Holy Trinity of Walford and St. Michael of Norway. He will be remembered for always being there and taking care of his family. His pride and joy were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernard lived life to the fullest and on his terms. A life well-lived is not without its moments of abundant happiness and also sheer sadness. Bernard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Himmelsbach of Amana; son, Allen (Jeanette) Himmelsbach; grandchildren, Nick Himmelsbach and Jennifer (Jake) Cox; great-grandchild, Cora; grandchild, Will (Becky) Himmelsbach; great-grandchildren, Luke and Lindy; daughter, Sheryl Oberreuter; grandchild, Brad (Stephanie) Oberreuter; great-grandchild, Emma; grandchild, Dawn Oberreuter; son, John (Anne) Himmelsbach; grandchild, Eric (fiancee, Jessica Rieck) Himmelsbach; great-grandchilren, Avery and Adley; and sister, Mary (Bud) Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Mark Himmelsbach; brothers, David and Richard Himmelsbach; brother-in-law, Keith Jilovec; and sister-in-law, Judy Krummel. The family would like to thank the wonderful care from Essence of Life Hospice. Brosh Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family or Essence of Life Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019