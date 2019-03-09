|
BERNARD LEROY "SCOTTY" SCOTT Cedar Rapids Bernard Leroy "Scotty" Scott, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Wanda Mae Scott; his children, Pamela Waddington, Patricia (Robert) Bridge, Sandra Reed, Brad (Claudia) Scott, Lance (Pam) Scott and Sharon Scott. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Amy (Huling) Scott; two brothers, four sisters, a granddaughter and a great-grandson. Bernard was born June 4, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Henry and Amy Scott. He married Wanda Mae Jensen on Nov. 1, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. He worked as a painter for S & S and later at the Quaker Oats Company in Cedar Rapids. Bernard served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946 and was a proud veteran of World War II in the Pacific Theatre. Memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019