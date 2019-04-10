Home

Bernard Malone Obituary
BERNARD E. MALONE Strawberry Point Bernard E. Malone, 92, of Greeley, formerly of Strawberry Point, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, with a Scripture service at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with additional visitation one hour before Mass at the church. Burial with military honors: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Masonville. Bernard E. Malone was born July 27, 1926, in Coffins Grove, Iowa, the son of Edward and Belle (Burgin) Malone. He was a graduate of Lamont High School. Bernard was drafted in 1944 into the U.S. Army 232 Engineer Combat Co. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a member of the Strawberry Point American Legion. On April 12, 1947, Bernard married Elda Kenna at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lamont. Together, they farmed near Lamont and Strawberry Point for 60 years. Bernard retired at the age of 80 and moved to town. Bernard is survived by his children, Carolyn (Roy) Reicks of Missouri Valley, Brian Malone of Newton, Stuart (Elaine) Malone of Earlham and Steven (Tina) Malone of Greeley; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, William "Billy" Malone and Vera (Malone) Skires. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Elda Malone; his parents, Ed and Belle Malone; a grandson, Benjamin Malone; and a brother, Jimmy Malone. Please share a memory of Bernard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
