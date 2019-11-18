|
BERNARD R. MOELLER Keota Bernard R. Moeller, 81, of Keota, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City following a brief illness. Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Bernie Weir officiating. Calling hours will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Church, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prayer services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for St. James Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent for Bernard's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. He is survived by his wife, Donna Moeller of Keota, Iowa; son, Gary (Betty) Moeller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son, Tom Moeller of Washington, Iowa; daughter, Karen (Sean) Moore of Washington, Iowa; son, John (Jamie) Moeller of Keota, Iowa; son, Jerry (Amanda) Moeller of Washington, Iowa; son, Jason Moeller of Keota, Iowa; daughter, Renee (Todd) Cheney of Coralville, Iowa; 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also is survived by brothers, James (Eileen) Moeller of Washington, Iowa, and Robert Moeller of St. Paul, Iowa; sisters, Ruth Ann (Glenn) Taylor of Fort Madison, Iowa, Carol Kulpa of Newton, Iowa, and Barbara (Ron) Niehaus of Sperry, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019