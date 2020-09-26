1/1
Bernard W. Hammes
BERNARD W. HAMMES Sigourney Bernard W. Hammes, 94, of Sigourney, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home. Private family funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney, with the Rev. Robert Lathrop officiating. For friends and others who wish to attend, it will be livestreamed on the Powell Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemeteries, Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in rural Harper. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the church. Mask usage and social distancing are required inside the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Washington County Hospice or the Clear Creek Heritage Association. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Bernard and his family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
