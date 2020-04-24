Home

More Obituaries for Bernice Merta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Ann Merta


1922 - 2020
Bernice Ann Merta Obituary
BERNICE ANN MERTA Cedar Rapids Bernice Ann Merta, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her home. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during the service. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Bernice's arrangements. Bernice was born Nov. 11, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Frank J. and Libbie (Holets) Stastny. She graduated from Wilson High School. Bernice was united in marriage to Lumir "Fritz" Merta on March 16, 1946, at Hus Memorial Presbyterian Church. Together they farmed for many years in the Fairfax area. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Elks, WFLA Lodge 500-13, and the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library. Bernice enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes and the Cubs, socializing, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was very independent, strong-willed and determined, and was dearly loved by her family and friends. Bernice is survived by her children, Lee (Marrilyn) Merta, Lynne Derosiers and Laurie Smith; six grandchildren, Roger (Michelle) Merta, Kimberlee Naber (Buddy Fenton), Corey, Kurt and Kyle Derosiers, and Deloren Smith; five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica, Andrew, Ashlee and Emery; two great-great-granddaughters, Leigha and Emberlee; her sisters, LaVerna Kulhavy and Betty Jean (Eldie) Svoboda; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lumir, who died Sept. 14, 2014; and a brother-in-law, Bill Kulhavy. Memorials may be directed to the VFW Auxiliary in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020
