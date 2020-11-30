BERNICE CHRISTINA VOGEL Blairstown Bernice Christina Vogel, 93, a resident of Keystone Nursing Care Center, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from Alzheimers and COVID-19 complications. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Blairstown, with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Bernice Christina Adam was born Sept. 9, 1927, to John V. and Theresa (Greiner) Adam in Richland, Iowa. She attended Richland country school and Richland High School in Richland. Bernice was united in marriage to Charles A. Vogel on Nov. 27, 1947, at Clear Creek in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage before Charles passed away on Dec. 2, 2015. Bernice was a very hard working farm wife. She was later a partner with Charles in the Pioneer Seed Corn business, keeping precise books and walking fields weighing corn and soybeans for customers. They farmed at Keota before moving to a farm Northwest of Blairstown in March 1962, and later into a new home in Blairstown in 1981. They were blessed with seven children: Audrey (Allen) Waterbeck of Chelsea, Iowa, Ronald (Connie) Vogel of Foristell, Mo., David (Jo) Vogel, who passed away in April 2017, Greg and John Vogel, who died in a car accident in May 1972, Cindy (Ben) Ternes of Swisher, Iowa, and Patrick (Tricia) Vogel of Elkhorn, Wis.; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, with another one on the way. She also is survived by her sisters, Irene Dickinson of Fairfield and Elizabeth Vogel of Hereford, Texas;, sister-in-law, Helen Adam of Fairfield; brother-in-law, Herbert Vogel (Charles's brother) of Hereford, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Bernice was a very devout Catholic who was active with St. John's Altar & Rosary serving as president and also helped with many funeral luncheons and church luncheons. She was a very dedicated mother and grandmother. She was well known for her cinnamon rolls during Pioneer Days, as well as making all of the mints for her children's and grandchildren's weddings, and her Christmas cookies and pies. She loved gardening and always had a large garden that she kept immaculate. Those are memories her family talks about a lot at family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sons, David, Greg and John; her parents, John and Theresa Adam; her brothers, Leo, Elmer and Urban; brothers-in-law, Charles Dickinson and Hubert Vogel; and sisters-in-law Marge Vogel and Isabelle Adam. The family would like to thank the Keystone Care Center and Compassus Hospice for their care of Mom over the last several years. Memorials may be directed to the family for distribution. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
