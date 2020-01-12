|
BERNICE COLLEEN MCKIBBEN, PH.D. Littleton, Colo. It is with sadness that the family of Dr. Bernice Colleen McKibben announces her passing on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 92. She will be fondly remembered by her brother, Richard Sadecky; her nephew, Steve (Julie) Pata; her niece, Dee (Butch) Davies; her nephew, Jeff Sadecky; and her, niece Connie Poulson. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her sister, Marie; and her dog, Shoney, whom she loved dearly. Born in Ely, Iowa, on Dec. 23, 1926, to Emil and Agnes Sadecky. Bernice received a bachelor's and a master's degree in librarianship from the University of Denver in 1967. She continued her education at numerous colleges and finished with a Ph.D. from the University of Colorado in Library Media in 1976. During her years of education, Bernice worked and taught at numerous institutions: 1968 to 1973 at Welch Medical Library, Johns Hopkins University; 1977 to 1981 at School of Library Science, University of Oklahoma; 1981 to 1984 at Health Sciences Library, East Carolina University; and 1984 to 1992 at Devereaux Library, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Following her retirement, she enjoyed water aerobics and playing as much golf as possible. She was a person of complexity, being both a kind and generous soul, but also prone to being obstinate and single-minded. She is loved and missed.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020