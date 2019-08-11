Home

BERNICE HOLUB Monticello Bernice Holub, 90, died Friday, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, where the parish vigil service will start the visitation at 4 p.m. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
