|
|
BERNICE HOLUB Monticello Bernice Holub, 90, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call after 4 p.m. Tuesday at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, where a parish vigil service will start the visitation at 4 p.m. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Those left to cherish her memory are her seven children, Linda Randklev and Marge (Denny) Carson, both of Marion, Don (Bette) Holub of Prairieburg, Dean (JoEllen) Holub of Marion, Dan (RaeAnn) Holub of Prairieburg, Darrell (Molly) Holub of Marion and Connie (Dan Jr.) Dietiker of Monticello; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her brother, Herb Tegeler of Dyersville; a sister, Mary Jean (Hank) Westhoff of New Vienna; and in-laws, Bob Fishel of Edgewood, Bev Tegeler of Bellevue and Ken (Cheryl) Holub of Marion. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; an infant son, Earl; two angels, her great-grandchildren, Dalton and Danielle; a son-in-law, Tom Randklev; siblings, Lucille (Irvin) Overman, Reynold (Irene), Gilbert (Sedella), Anthony (Dorothy), Elmer (Edna), Don (Patricia), Lucille Tegeler, Helen (Wilfred) Kramer, Norma Platz Deppe (Herb Platz and Lawrence Deppe), Marcella (Fritz) Bries and Leona (August) Gudenkauf; her stepmother, Delores Deutmeyer; and in-laws, Doris Tegeler, Maxine (Robert) Stickley, Adeline (Gerald) Doyle, Betty (Richard) Woodard, Linda Holub and John Tjaden. Bernice Florence Tegeler was born June 9, 1929, on the family farm near Earlville. She was the daughter of Gregor and Mathilda Billmeyer Tegeler. She lost her parents at a young age and so began working as a hired girl for other families. She moved to Prairieburg at age 17 to be the hired girl for her sister, Helen Kramer. Bernice married Earl Holub on Feb. 17, 1947, in Earlville. She worked in laundry at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello until she and Earl started farming near Prairieburg. Following Earl's death, she worked for Central City Community Schools in the hot lunch program for 10 years. Bernice was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She loved to garden and was an excellent seamstress, making many blankets for her great-grandchildren. She loved mowing her lawn in Prairieburg and working outside with Earl when they were farming. She also enjoyed visiting the area casinos with her daughters in more recent years. The family would like to thank Summit Point, UnityPoint Hospice and Palliative Care and all the doctors and staff who cared for Bernice and her family during her final illness.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019