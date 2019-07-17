BERNICE IRENE BRUNSCHEEN Mechanicsville Bernice Irene Brunscheen, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. Bernice was born July 25, 1921, to William and Minnie Hansen Schrader in Onslow, Iowa. She was baptized Sept. 25 that same year at Zion Lutheran Church in Wyoming and confirmed April 8, 1934, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Anamosa. She graduated in 1938 from Anamosa High School. On Feb. 2, 1941, Bernice was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alvin Brunscheen, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. To this union were born six children, of whom four survive. They include William (Cheryl) of Solon, Cheryl (Larry) Herren of Polk City, daughter-in-law, Sandra Brunscheen of Cedar Rapids, Connie (Jonathan) Buss of Ames, Scott (Karen) of West Des Moines and son-in-law, David (Michele) Roseberry of Fairfax. Also surviving are 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; son, Robert; daughter, Sandra; two brothers; two sisters; and her grandson, Kyle. Faith was first in her life and John 13:34 was her favorite Bible verse: "I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another." Bernice lived that verse through how she loved everyone, and she was deeply loved in return including her very big and blessed family. She was independent, living in her own home and driving until just last year. She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles and baking, making the best apple pie and chocolate chip cookies. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden on Sunday, July 21, at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Clarence Senior Living where Bernice called home these past 10 months. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Camp Courageous. Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019