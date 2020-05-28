|
BERNICE EVELYN KOVACINY Iowa City Bernice Evelyn Kovaciny, 97, of Iowa City, passed away May 18, 2020, at Briarwood Health Care Center. She had been a resident of Legacy Independent Living for seven years. She moved to Iowa City in 1998. Among her many life talents: she was a singer, classical and acoustic guitarist, seamstress, swimmer, billiards player, sculptor, painter and senior center cable access TV announcer (Anchor Mom). Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, Ill. A memorial gathering to celebrate Bernice's life will be held in Iowa City at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Friends of the Iowa City Senior Center. Survivors include her children, Gregory Kovaciny of Iowa City and Lynn Kovaciny of Athens, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kovaciny; and her younger sister, Doris (Garson) Herz. A full obituary where online condolences may be made to the family, may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020