BERNICE M. SMITH Cedar Rapids Bernice M. Smith, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit, from complications due to abdominal blood clots. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. at Echo Hill Presbyterian Church in Marion, Iowa. A luncheon will be served after the celebration at the church. Bernice was born Dec. 14, 1927, at her home in rural Shueyville, Johnson County, Iowa, to Milver and Ameliea (Louvar) Novotny. She graduated from Shueyville High School in 1946. Bernice married Kenneth I. Smith on Jan. 14, 1948. He passed away March 28, 2006. Bernice was employed at the Turner Microphone Company and owned a wedding cake bakery. She always wanted to help others and encouraged people to be registered with the Iowa Donor Network, as she was. She was a member of Echo Hill Presbyterian Church and the Twirlin' Travelers Square Dance Club. Bernice volunteered for many years at the Cedar Rapids public schools and Echo Hill Church. In 2009, she received the Governor Volunteer Award. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling, camping and baking. Survivors include her children, Dennis Smith (Sharon Krambeck), David (Sue) Smith and Keith (Narvella) Smith; grandchildren, Greg (Amanda) Smith, Lyndi (Chris) Bieber, Sarah (Paul) Switalski, Brian Smith, Kayla Smith, Abigail Smith, Niko Smith; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant brother, Merle; sister, Darlene Crozier; and her husband, Darrell; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Smith. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the entire Hemphill Hospice unit for their compassionate care they provided Bernice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Echo Hill Presbyterian Church, Building Fund. Please share a memory of Bernice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019