BERNICE MAY (JOHNSON) VISLISEL Solon Bernice May (Johnson) Vislisel, 85, of Solon, went to live with God on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will follow in St. Bridget's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Solon is handling arrangements. Bernice was born May 7, 1934, in Mechanicsville, the daughter of Lee W. and Edna M. (Joslin) Johnson. She attended school in Mechanicsville. She married her best friend, Francis Vislisel, on June 14, 1951, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Soon after the wedding, Francis was called to the service. After the service, they farmed east of Solon for 45 years, and then moved to Solon where she worked with her daughter at Hair Style Chalet. Bernice loved to travel, entertain and was active at church. Bernice is survived by her children, Susan (Rick) Randall and Sharon (Gary) Fordice, both of Solon, Cynthia Paulsen of Cedar Rapids and Douglas (Tonya) Vislisel of Solon; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Vislisel, on Dec. 30, 2017. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.