BERNICE HELEN ANNA SCHLUTER Tipton Bernice Helen Anna Schluter, 96, of Tipton, peacefully passed into eternity on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. In remembrance of Bernice, a Celebration of Life service was held Aug. 13 at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Bernice's full obituary may be viewed on the same website where you are invited to share online condolences, www.fryfuneralhome.com
Memorials for the Bernice Schluter memorial fund may be sent in care of Randy Sissel, P.O. Box 137, Fort Madison, IA 52627.