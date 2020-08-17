1/1
Bernice Schluter
BERNICE HELEN ANNA SCHLUTER Tipton Bernice Helen Anna Schluter, 96, of Tipton, peacefully passed into eternity on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. In remembrance of Bernice, a Celebration of Life service was held Aug. 13 at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Bernice's full obituary may be viewed on the same website where you are invited to share online condolences, www.fryfuneralhome.com Memorials for the Bernice Schluter memorial fund may be sent in care of Randy Sissel, P.O. Box 137, Fort Madison, IA 52627.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
