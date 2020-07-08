BERNICE ANN ZENISEK Fairfax Bernice Ann Zenisek, 88, of Fairfax, died peacefully July 6, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. Funeral Mass: Friday, July 10, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, 211 21st Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, by the Rev. Ken J. Glaser. Private burial to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Bernice is survived by a daughter, Ann Anderson (Mark) of Lino Lakes, Minn.; her son, Paul Zenisek (Anne) of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Megan (Nate), Sarah (Ryan), Eric, Adam and Laura; five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lauren, Reese, Morgan and Noah; along with a surviving sister, Jean Gibney (Bill) of Fairfax; and several nieces and nephews. Bernice was preceded in death by husband, Richard, in 2015; parents, Adam and Edith (Becker) Schulte; brother, Laurence A. Schulte; and sisters, Mary Foth and Elaine Ouijiri. Bernice was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Fairfax, the daughter of Adam and Edith (Becker) Schulte. In 1949, she graduated from St. Patrick High School in Fairfax. She attended Mount Mercy College and the University of Northern Iowa to earn her teaching certificate. On Sept. 28, 1957, Bernice married Richard J. Zenisek at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fairfax. They raised their family on Park Street in Fairfax. Bernice worked as a special education teacher at College Community Schools. She was proud to serve on the Ladies Board of fashion at Armstrong's Department Store. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary-Fairfax, National Catholic Society of Foresters and St. Ludmila's Catholic Church. Bernice was a loving wife and mother. Her family was the center of her life. She enjoyed traveling and watching college basketball. She attended all of her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Bernice will be missed by those who loved her. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.