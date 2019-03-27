Home

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Crematory Services
405 1St St Nw
Elkader, IA 52043
(563) 245-1113
Berniece (Glawe) Johnson

Berniece (Glawe) Johnson Obituary
BERNIECE (GLAWE) JOHNSON Elkader Berniece Johnson, 95, of Elkader, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Elkader Care Center. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home in Elkader and one before the service on Monday at Johnson's Reception Hall in Elkader. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Johnson's Reception Hall in Elkader with Pastor Bruce Hanson officiating Interment: East Side Cemetery, Elkader. Following the burial there will be a reception at Johnson's reception Hall in Elkader. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
