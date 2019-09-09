|
BERNIECE LIKE Monticello Berniece Like, 89, of Monticello, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Pinicon Place, Anamosa, following a long illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. David Raemisch will officiate at the services. Friends may call from after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Goettsch Funeral Hom in Monticello has taken Bernice and her family into their care. Thoughts, Memories and Condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Surviving are two children, Judy (Darwin) Ricklefs and Jim (Carla) Like, both of Monticello; five grandchildren, Matt (Amy) Like, Sara Like, Jessica (Scot) McElmeel, Dustin (Lindsey) Ricklefs and Darin Ricklefs; nine great-grandchildren, Morgan, Keegan, Kylee, Dawson, Dylan, Dalton, Drew, Jared and Austin; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Like. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, in 2011; four siblings, Raymond and Lawrence Kray and Loretta Zimmerman and Doretta Assel. Bernice Lucille Kray was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Meta Tapken Kray. She received her education at the rural schools near her home. Bernice worked at Yeoman's and at the Button Factory in Monticello. Berniece married Robert Like on June 23, 1951, at Jeffersonville, Ind., while he was in the U.S. Army. When he came home from service they bought his first truck and started Bob Like Trucking. They purchased the Like family farm in 1964 and farmed as well as operating the trucking business. Berniece also worked in the Monticello Community School hot lunch program for 32 years, retiring in 1997. Berniece was a life-long member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was an excellent cook and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019