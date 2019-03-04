BERNIECE MAE (KENNEDY) COCKING Marion Berniece Mae (Kennedy) Cocking, 81, of Marion, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the funeral home. Private family burial: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Berniece was born March 30, 1937, in Prairie Township of Delaware County, Iowa, to Robert L. and Margaret (Barr) Kennedy. Berniece attended rural Prairie Township school from first through eighth grade. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1954. Berniece was employed at Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank in Manchester until she was married to James L. Cocking on Feb. 10, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Manchester. James and Berniece farmed together on the family farm until his death in 1981. She then worked in the Delaware County FSA office until her retirement in 1996. Berniece moved to the Marion area to be near family in 2008. She was a lifelong member of Manchester United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. Berniece is survived by her children, James D. (Tracey) Cocking of Crown Point, Ind., Daniel R. (Teri Krenek) Cocking of Damon, Texas, John R. Cocking of Marion and Mary Jo Cocking of Marion; granddaughter, Jamie Sue Cocking; step-granddaughters, Mandy (Brian) Campbell and Courtney (Brent) Evans; four step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Robert L. and Margaret Kennedy; brothers, David, Wesley and William Kennedy; sister, Bessie Maurer; brother-in-law, Muriel Maurer; and sister-in-law, Emma Kennedy. Please share a memory of Berniece at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary