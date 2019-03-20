BERNITA C. BIERE Lowden Bernita C. Biere, 94, of Lowden, died at the Clarence Senior Living Center on Monday, March 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence, with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. There will be a private family burial before the service at St. John's Cemetery. The daughter of Emma and Chris H. Muesing, she was born Dec. 13, 1924, in rural Cedar County. She married Norman Biere on Nov. 25, 1948, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2016. Mrs. Biere worked many years on farms along with her husband. She was a UCC Women's Fellowship member and an accomplished gardener, seamstress, baker and card player. Mrs. Biere is survived by her daughters, Verlyn Biere (Tom Suhs) of Oak Lawn, Ill., and Donna Biere (Len Thiele) of Oak Lawn, Ill.; grandsons, Grant Suhs and Todd Suhs (Lauren); and sisters, Delores Ruther and Joan Meyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; son, Glenn; sisters, Eleanor Schroeder and Janice Resewehr; and brothers, Marvin, Harold, Raymond and Walter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary