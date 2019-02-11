BERNITA INA THEIN BRADY Cedar Rapids Bernita Ina Thein Brady, 92, of 1230 English Lane, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at her home at The Villages Cooperative. Bernita was born on the Thein farm along the Turkey River, Garber, Iowa, on Feb. 4, 1927, along with her twin, Berniece, to parents Fred and Emma Barton Thein. She graduated from Elkport High School with the Class of 1944. Bernita married James Alden Brady on Sept. 8, 1948, at St. John Church, Garber. They made their home in Cedar Rapids for the rest of their lives, where Bernita held office jobs at Vigortone and Securities Corporation of Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Renee Lynn in 1953 and Douglas James in 1956. Bernita suffered the devastating loss of Renee to cancer in 2004 and the sudden death of her twin sister in 2012. Bernita was a member of Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church (Echo Hill). She was actively involved in her church and the Ruth Circle. Bernita was recognized by Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack in 1999, as she received a Governor's Volunteer Award. Bernita remembered friends and family on birthdays and special occasions with sweet notes. Her thoughtfulness will be missed, but cherished by many. Bernita is survived by her son, Douglas, of the home; her son-in-law, Patrick Hopkins, Charlotte, N.C.; two grandsons, Christopher (Megan) Hopkins of Cornelius, N.C., and Joshua (Brandee) Hopkins of Cary, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Josee and Zander Hopkins; her younger brother, Frederick, of Rockton, Ill.; her brother-in-law, Don Wold, St. Olaf, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bernita is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma; husband, Jim, in 2011; brothers, Melvin, Lester and August Thein; and sisters, Nelda Willie and Berniece Wold. At Bernita's request, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be directed to Echo Hill Presbyterian Church, 9000 C Ave. NE, Marion, IA 52302. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary