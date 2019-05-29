Home

Bert Roberts

Bert Roberts Obituary
BERT E. ROBERTS Belle Plaine Bert E. Roberts, 91, of Belle Plaine, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at First Congregational Church, Belle Plaine, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine, with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019
