BERTHA M. EHRENBERGER Cedar Rapids Bertha M. Ehrenberger, Cedar Rapids, 95, passed away May 13, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center. A Celebration of Life with be at a later date. Bertha M. Bell was born on Oct. 12, 1924, in Riverside, Iowa, the daughter of Alva and Hazel Bell. On April 17, 1944, she married Frank W. Ehrenberger in Kalona, Iowa. Bertha worked at Collins Radio before she was married and continued to work there off and on until her retirement. Bertha was very active in the community. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a Campfire leader, and assisted her husband while he was a Scoutmaster for many years. She was a volunteer lifeguard and swim instructor at the YMCA. She played golf and bowled, winning a number of trophies in both sports. She loved to camp and fish. She was a master quilter and instructor. She provided beautiful quilts to all her family members. Bertha and Frank loved to square dance. After their retirement they spent nearly 20 years traveling all over the U.S., Canada and Europe before establishing a winter residence in Harlingen, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Mike) Walker; sons, Frank T. (Bonnie) Ehrenberger and Robert (Jan) Ehrenberger; granddaughters, Sarah Keiper and Tiffany Rupp; grandsons, Mark and Michael Vojkovich, Frank R. and Daniel Ehrenberger; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret (Jim) Bloomquist and Joyce Hartzler; and brother, Gene (Patrica) Bell. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Frank W. Ehrenberger; sisters, Elaine (Jerry) Buckwalter and Marie (Hubert) Malichky; brother, Arden (Alice) Bell; and friend, Bud Smith. The family would like to thank the many friends and staff at West Ridge Care Center for their care and support.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2020