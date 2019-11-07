Home

BERTHA MCLANE Springville Bertha McLane, 77, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness. A celebration of Bertha's life will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home of Anamosa has taken Bertha and her family into their care. Surviving are five sons, Gary (Sheri), Cedar Rapids, John (Cheryl), Anamosa, James, Florida, Christopher, Alabama, and Ralph (Brenda), Springville; 13 grandchildren; a whole bunch of great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Penfold and Mabel Massengal, both of Texas. Bertha Fay McLane was born on July 17, 1942, in Hutchinson County, Texas, near Borger. She was the daughter of Cloyed and Mabel Hughes Ball. Bertha attended the Borger area schools and later worked at the local water company. She married Leslie McLane while living in Hutchinson County and, in 1964, they moved to Anamosa. The couple later divorced. Bertha did contract painting in the Anamosa area. She had also worked at Meth Wick Manor as a nurse's aide. She retired from painting in 2008.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
