BERYL LONG Cedar Rapids Beryl Long, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Inurnment will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be held after 10 a.m. at the chapel on Wednesday. Survivors include her children, Denys (Larry) Livingston of Walford, Karen (Brian) Mullnix of Conroy and Michael (Debbie) Long of Virginia; grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren) Livingston, Justin (Aly O'Brian) Livingston, Tyler (Hannah) Long, Jackson Mullnix, Nicholas Long and Chad Long; stepgrandchildren, Shelby Mullnix, John Sternik and Molly Aldridge; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Sylvia) Spence of England. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Greg Knipper; and sister, Sheila Aris. Beryl Spence was born Dec. 3, 1934, in London, England, the daughter of Herbert and Clara (Swain) Spence. On Jan. 12, 1963, she married Don Long at Garrison, Iowa. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Memorials may be given in her name to Mercy Hospice or Hall-Perrine Cancer Center. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
