BERYL D. RICHARD Hampton Beryl D. Richard, 89, of Hampton, formerly of Aredale, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy Richard of Hampton; daughters, Vickie (Dick) Heft of Cedar Rapids, Melanie Richard of Cedar Rapids, Marsha Jackson of Geneseo, Ill., Roxanne (Marv) Ragsdale of Ankeny and Kristi (Dawn Anderson) Richard of Golden Valley, Minn.; special nieces, Deb Richard of Hampton and Cindy Hill of Phoenix, Ariz.; first wife and mother of his children, Linda Richard of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at New Hope Parish of the United Methodist Church in Aredale. Burial will take place in the Harlan Cemetery in rural Dumont. In honor of Beryl, the family invites you to wear red attire (which was his favorite color) at his Celebration of Life service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the of Iowa or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in memory of Beryl. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Beryl's family. Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary