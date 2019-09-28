|
BESSIE MAE (BLICK) KOSINA Cedar Rapids Bessie Mae (Blick) Kosina, 101, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in The Legacy Center and burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life reception will be held after burial in The Legacy Center. Bessie Mae Blick was born in Washington, Iowa, on April 15, 1918, the daughter of Emanuel G. Blick and Minnie A. (Amrine) Blick. She was the third of six children. She was a 1937 graduate of West Liberty High School and was able to attend their all-class reunion this July and be recognized as the oldest alumni. On Nov. 3, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edward E. Kosina Sr. in West Liberty, Iowa. Bessie met Ed while the two of them worked at Wilson-Sinclair (Farmstead) Meat Packing Co. in Cedar Rapids. They had 42 wonderful years together in Cedar Rapids with their two children when Ed passed away on Dec. 10, 1988. Bessie continued a meaningful life by going to monthly retiree birthday lunches and traveling with family and friends. She loved spending Thursday nights with her sister, Rose, at porcelain doll classes, where they created beautiful dolls. Sewing also was a big part of her life. Bessie made meticulous clothing for her dolls as well as blankets and quilts for her grandchildren. She loved to take care of her rose garden and enjoyed canning the produce from her vegetable garden. Later, she enjoyed outings to the Amanas and Kalona and the yearly Blick reunion in Washington, Iowa. She enjoyed collecting angels and snow bunnies and always made time for Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless" with her hot cup of coffee. She was a strong wonderful woman who conquered breast cancer, a broken hip and macular degeneration but always was optimistic. Surviving are her daughter, Marie Johnson of Solon; her son, Edward Kosina Jr. of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Jayson (Anne) Johnson of Solon and Christopher (Robin) Johnson of Plymouth, Minn.; granddaughter, Casey Saba of Marion, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Drew Johnson of Solon, Tatum and Tessa Johnson of Plymouth, Minn., Kristin Saba of Ben Lomond, Calif., and Katy Saba of Phoenix, Ariz., with great-great-granddaughter, Kailani; sister, Rose Zinkula of Rogers, Ark.; nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends. Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Minnie Blick; husband, Edward Kosina Sr.; infant daughter; four brothers, Lester, Harold, George and Cloyce Blick; and her beloved dog, Maggie. Memorials in Bessie's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Bessie at murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019