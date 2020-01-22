|
|
BESSIE M. YOUNG Cedar Rapids Bessie M. Young passed peacefully in Oskaloosa on Jan. 17, 2020, at the age of 97. Though recently moved, Bessie had lived in Cedar Rapids over 56 years and considered it home. She was born March 28, 1922, to William and Rose (Squires) Zeltman on her family's farm in Eldora, Iowa. Bessie loved the Lord with all her heart and was deeply committed to Cedar Rapids First Assembly of God, the church she considered her home church as she and her former husband worked closely with Pastors Ivan and Beatrice Kramer in the late 1940s and early 1950s helping establish the church, a time when services were held in the Kramers' garage on 11th Street NE and Green Square Park in downtown Cedar Rapids. Throughout her life, Bessie was extremely active in her church, serving on many boards and committees, but she had a special place in her heart for foreign missions and was a long-serving member of the missions board. She was a fierce prayer warrior constantly interceding for the church, the world and her family and friends. She married James W. Young in Seattle, Wash., on April 8, 1944. They were married 40 years and together had three children who survive her: Terry J. (Gwynne) Young of Overland Park, Kan., Pamela J. Blomgren of Oskaloosa and Wendy K. (Mark) Wine of Wichita, Kan. Bessie also is survived by nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, her former husband and a son-in-law. Bessie was a proud 1940 graduate of Eldora High School and began her career as a bookkeeper at Harrison's Department Store. She held many bookkeeping jobs throughout her career and residences including Long Beach, Calif.; Williamsburg, Va.; Dallas, Texas; Bentonville, Ark.; Cedar Rapids and Marion, retiring from her last job at the age of 75. She was meticulous and was proud that her books were always "balanced to the penny." Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Don McGarvey officiating. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly of God Church Missions Fund. Messages and tributes to the Young family can be placed at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020