Bessie Yvonne "Hap" Mattice

Bessie Yvonne "Hap" Mattice Obituary
BESSIE YVONNE "HAP" MATTICE Manchester Bessie Yvonne "Hap" Mattice, 94, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include her two sons, M.J. Mattice and Harold (Sara) Mattice, both of Manchester; three grandchildren, Savannah (Nic) Yossi, Garrett Mattice and Ellen Mattice; two great-grandchildren, Cohen Yossi and Ruxin Yossi; her siblings, Kenneth Haley of Billings, Mont., Beverly (Jim) Evert of Marion and Frances (Lowell) Benning of Missouri; her good friend Jane Hillier of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with the Rev. Mary Green officiating. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call one hour before the service at the funeral home on Monday. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
