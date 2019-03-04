BETH E. MCCONNELL Marion Beth E. McConnell, 80, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Grand Island, Neb., died peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a short battle with lung cancer. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery at a future date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. Beth was born on July 30, 1938, in Webster City, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas M. and Ferris "Ione" (Mills) McPhillips. She grew up in Britt, Iowa, graduating from Britt Public High School in 1956. Beth attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years, graduating with a teaching certificate. She married John L. "Jack" McConnell on June 13, 1959, in Britt, Iowa. Beth taught in Sioux City, Iowa, and Streamwood, Ill. She also did clerical work for several businesses. In 1988, Beth began working for Floret Flower Shop, working until 1993. She then worked for Plant Island and later Ace Hardware, retiring in 2012. Beth enjoyed making cards, gardening and the outdoors, bird-watching and crane-watching during the migration. She was known for her endless energy and sunny disposition. Her homemade cards were something to behold. Beth was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and the Cathedral Ladies in Grand Island, Neb. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara "Laurie" (Evan) Vulich (McConnell) of Cedar Rapids; son, Kevin P. McConnell of Greenville, Ill.; six grandchildren, Nick, Dan, Lindsey, Mike, Aby and Aaron; three sisters, Joanne (Terry) Nelson of Madison, N.C., Janie McPhillips of Ankeny, Iowa, and Raye (Bob Enos) Eyrich of Willmar, Minn.; brothers-in-law, Doug Petersen of Swaledale, Iowa, and Mike McConnell of Burr Ridge, Ill. and sister-in-law, Marian McConnell of Phoenix, Ariz. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; dear husband, Jack; sister, Lynn (McPhillips) Petersen; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Sweet and Ron Eyrich. Please share a memory of Beth at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary